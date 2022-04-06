April 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why are Sri Lankans so angry with their president?
Sri Lanka's entire cabinet resigned on Sunday, leaving the president and his brother, the prime minister, scrambling to resolve a mounting economic crisis. And a social media blackout has failed to halt anti-government demonstrations. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu from the Centre for Policy Alternatives has more on the crisis-hit country. #GotabayaRajapaksa #Economic #Crisis
Why are Sri Lankans so angry with their president?
Explore