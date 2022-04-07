WORLD
UN says all signs point to civilians being targeted in Bucha
Borodyanka was once a prosperous town. Rockets and bombs have destroyed apartment blocks and entire neighbourhoods. Bridges have been blown up and burnt out tanks and cars litter the streets. Residents were starved as Russian troops blockaded the area. There are reports of mines and improvised explosive devices being left behind. It's unknown how many people have been killed in Borodyanka. But scores of bodies are believed to be under the rubble. Ukraine says there are indications Russia may have hit Borodyanka harder than any other region around Kiev. Six weeks into the conflict, Claire Herriot has this report.
April 7, 2022
