April 7, 2022
WORLD
Israeli PM Bennett loses parliamentary majority as coalition member quits
Israel's prime minister is in trouble. For less than a year, Naftali Bennett has held his ruling coalition together with a wafer-thin majority. But it's come undone after an MP from his own party quit. Now, there's a possibility of a fifth national election in three years. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from West Jerusalem.
