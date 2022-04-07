April 7, 2022
Latest round of US sanctions target Russian banks and officials
The US has hit the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin - as well as members of his inner circle - with economic sanctions. The family of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also been targeted - as well as major Russian banks. The measures come as evidence mounts of alleged war crimes in Bucha. Andy Roesgen has the latest on Washington's economic and military assessments.
