28 years since ethnic violence erupted between Hutus and Tutsis

Twenty-eight years ago, Rwanda's ethnic Hutu president was killed in a plane crash. It caused simmering ethnic tensions between Hutus and Tutsis to explode in the East African nation. Hutu extremists slaughtered almost a million ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus over the course of three months. The United Nations later admitted being ashamed of not doing enough to prevent the genocide. Now it's calling for an investigation into the killings that have been discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Kubra Akkoc has more.