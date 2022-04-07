WORLD
1 MIN READ
28 years since ethnic violence erupted between Hutus and Tutsis
Twenty-eight years ago, Rwanda's ethnic Hutu president was killed in a plane crash. It caused simmering ethnic tensions between Hutus and Tutsis to explode in the East African nation. Hutu extremists slaughtered almost a million ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus over the course of three months. The United Nations later admitted being ashamed of not doing enough to prevent the genocide. Now it's calling for an investigation into the killings that have been discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Kubra Akkoc has more.
28 years since ethnic violence erupted between Hutus and Tutsis
April 7, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us