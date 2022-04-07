Who is Ibn Khaldun ? | House of Wisdom | EP 2

In the world’s most prestigious universities, professors teach us that Karl Marx was the father of sociology, that Herodotus was to thank for historiography, and that Adam Smith was the founder of modern-day economics. What if we told you that the man who founded and mastered all these disciplines was actually an Arab Muslim Andalusian scholar known as Ibn Khaldun? We narrate the story of how he did it all.