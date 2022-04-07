WORLD
1 MIN READ
The UN, Ukraine and Russia
After the chaos and devastation of World War Two, the world came to realize that an effective body for international governance was needed. So in 1945, 51 countries came together to form the United Nations. Its aim was to promote peace, security and foster friendly relations on the global stage. According to the UN charter, the goal was to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war. But with the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine leaving thousands dead and millions displaced, the role of the UN is once again under scrutiny. On Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke via video link to the UN and took aim at the 15 member security council. Iuliia Osmolovska Former Ukrainian Diplomat Zachary Paikin Senior Visiting Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Rosa Freedman Law Professor at Reading University
The UN, Ukraine and Russia
April 7, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us