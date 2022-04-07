April 7, 2022
Shanghai lockdown expands to whole city and extended indefinitely
The Chinese government has sent tens of thousands of medical personnel to deal with a coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. The country's biggest city has been locked down indefinitely and its facilities are struggling. A temporary hospital with 40,000 beds is being set up, but that doesn't help residents who are confined to their homes. Sarah Balter reports. #ShanghaiLockdown #China
