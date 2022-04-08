April 8, 2022
WORLD
NATO agrees to strengthen Ukraine support
Western leaders are not succeeding in getting their messages heard in Moscow. The Kremlin says it sees no reason to talk with NATO, and Vladimir Putin has not spoken with Joe Biden since the start of the the Russian attacks. And the EU has now confirmed it will release almost 550 million dollars for Ukraine to buy weapons. Andrew Hopkins reports on day two of a NATO meeting in Brussels.
