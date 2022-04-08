Metaverse: Digital Runway | Portrait of a Killer: Nitram | Selling a Masterpiece: Michelangelo

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Metaverse Fashion Week 00:02 Guest: Lucy Moyse Ferreira, Lecturer in Fashion Media Whitney Zooms Back 10:17 Story of a Mass Shooter: Nitram 12:37 Shortcuts 16:14 Slow Horses 17:46 Selling a Masterpiece: Michelangelo 20:41 Cars Throughout the Centuries 22:19