April 8, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli police kill Tel Aviv suspect in exchange of gunfire
Israeli forces have killed the person allegedly responsible for fatally shooting two people in Tel Aviv on Thursday. The suspect was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli officers. Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti explains the political ramifications of this incident for both Israelis and Palestinians. #Israelshooting #Israel #TelAviv
