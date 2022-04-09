WORLD
Africa Matters: Sudan After Bashir
We begin in Sudan, where thousands of people demand a return to civilian rule as the military leaders come under pressure to stop the rising cost of living. We discuss the issue with Sudanese political analyst Kholood Khair. We show you how a start-up in Uganda harnesses the sun to help farmers tackle drought and boost harvests. And we also profile an initiative in Nigeria's capital Abuja that's providing food for Muslims who cannot afford to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.
April 9, 2022
