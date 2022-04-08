April 8, 2022
Far-right candidate Le Pen closes in on Macron ahead of election
France has found itself in a unique position to place itself on a more prominent position on the world stage. It's now at the helm of the EU's rotating presidency. It's on the doorstep of domestic Presidential elections, and the unprecedented situation in Ukraine. President Emanuel Macron is attempting to use this to drive European sovereignty. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
