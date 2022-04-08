April 8, 2022
WORLD
SpaceX blasts off with three entrepreneurs to space station for $55M each
The first private crew mission to the International Space Station has just blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission is crewed by one retired astronaut and three wealthy entrepreneurs who paid $55M for the eight day experience. David Brown from University of Warwick has more. #SpaceX #SpaceTourism #millionares
