EU adopts new sanctions against Russia, includes coal import ban
Two of the EU's top representatives have visited Bucha. The words of Ursula Von Der Leyen and Josep Borrell in that town have been echoed by what Germany's Chancellor and the British Prime Minister have been saying about what's happened in Kramatorsk. The exasperation and anger among western leaders is growing, with Olaf Scholz saying the strategy is to inflict dramatic costs on Russia and Boris Johnson calling the attack on the train station unconscionable. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
April 8, 2022
