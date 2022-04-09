Israeli police kill Tel Aviv suspect in exchange of gunfire

Israel's Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, has given his country's security forces full freedom to act after an attack in Tel Aviv which has left three Israelis dead. They were killed when a Palestinian opened fire on a bar in one of the city's busiest streets. The attacker evaded a huge manhunt for hours before being shot dead in a gunfight. Our correspondent, Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. #TelAvivShooting #Israel