Macron faces uncertain future in Sunday's presidential election

France is heading to the polls on Sunday in the first round of the Presidential election. The incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second term. If Macron wins, he’ll be the first French President to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac 20 years ago. Macron faces tough competition from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party, who has softened her stance on some issues in recent years in a bid to gain popularity. There’s also been a late surge from Jean Luc Melanchon of the far-left La France Insoumise party, although currently all eyes are on Macron and Le Pen to progress to the second round later this month. #FranceElections #Macron