WORLD
1 MIN READ
Macron faces uncertain future in Sunday's presidential election
France is heading to the polls on Sunday in the first round of the Presidential election. The incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second term. If Macron wins, he’ll be the first French President to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac 20 years ago. Macron faces tough competition from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party, who has softened her stance on some issues in recent years in a bid to gain popularity. There’s also been a late surge from Jean Luc Melanchon of the far-left La France Insoumise party, although currently all eyes are on Macron and Le Pen to progress to the second round later this month. #FranceElections #Macron
Macron faces uncertain future in Sunday's presidential election
April 9, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us