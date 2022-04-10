April 10, 2022
Despite Russian attacks, Zelenskyy expresses commitment to peace
Days after two rocket attacks killed more than 50 people at a train station, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his desire to settling the conflict with Russia peacefully. On Sunday, officials also announced nine trains for Luhansk and nine corridors to take people out of the country's besieged east. Sarah Balter reports.
