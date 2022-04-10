Playback: Hagia Sophia marks first Ramadan in 88 years

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. On this episode of Playback... We have a special report from Bucha, showing the shocking remains in areas abandoned by the retreating Russian army. Muslims in France worry about their future, as the presidential election approaches. And as the Muslim world enters the holy month of Ramadan, we look at how people are celebrating - from the Middle East, Balkans, Africa and here in Turkiye.