Macron will face far-right challenger Le Pen in second round

The favorites are expected to be President Emmanual Macron and his longtime far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Just weeks ago, opinion polls were showing an easy win for Macron but Le Pen has been gaining, finding more and more resonance in her anti-immigration and eurosceptic point of view. Ariane Bogain, senior lecturer in French and Politics at Northumbria University, has more.