Mongolian Minister: GDP growth to slow down to 2.8% due to pandemic and Russia's attack on Ukraine

Rising restrictions on Russia and the destruction of Ukraine's infrastructure are impeding the global trade of fuel, food and other products. The widening imbalances between global demand and supply are creating challenges - as well as opportunities - for other economies. One such country is Mongolia. Its straddled between Russia and China, and relies on its neighbours for oil, gas, fertiliser and other goods. On the other hand, it has vast reserves of natural resources like copper and lithium, which are also getting more expensive. We spoke to Mongolia's Finance Minister, Boldin Javkhlan, about how the government is dealing with rising inflation and diversifying its industry. #MongoliaEconomy #MongoliaGDP #MongoliaTrade