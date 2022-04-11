April 11, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
President Macron to face far-right challenger Le Pen in run-off
Preliminary results show French President Emmanuel Macron beating right-wing politician Marine Le Pen in the first round of the presidential election. But neither candidate won a majority of the vote, so the two will face off again in a run-off in two weeks. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Paris, much depends on those voters who are still undecided.
President Macron to face far-right challenger Le Pen in run-off
Explore