US CDC begins revamp after losing public trust

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to undergo a revamp after being heavily criticised over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health agency has come under fire for a raft of issues, including delays in developing a coronavirus test and confusing messaging about mask-wearing as well as its isolation and quarantine guidance. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School has more. #CDC #COVID #USA