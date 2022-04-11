WORLD
1 MIN READ
A closer look at Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif
Let’s take a closer look at the new prime minister. Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, and has come from the dynastic party system. his direct predecessor, Imran Khan, vowed to drive out of Pakistani politics. Shehbaz Sharif’s first task will be to form a cabinet from the diverse coalition he led in opposition. And then he will have to sort out Pakistan’s beleaguered economy. Claire Herriot reports. #Pakistan #ShehbazSharif #Politics
April 11, 2022
