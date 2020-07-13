WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many injured after fire erupts on US navy ship
Seventeen sailors and four civilians hospitalised after an explosion and fire on a ship at Naval Base San Diego, officials say.
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020. / AP
July 13, 2020

Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, US military officials have said.

The blaze was reported on Sunday shortly before 9 am on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalised with "non-life-threatening injuries," Raney said in a brief statement. 

He didn't provide additional details.

Previously, officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigation under way

The cause of the fire was under investigation. 

It wasn't immediately known where on the 255-metre amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, and the ship was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it’s on active duty.

All crew members were accounted for, said Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

"We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard," Gilday said in a statement.

SOURCE:AP
