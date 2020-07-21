TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Why the Turkish army is intervening against terrorists in northern Iraq
Ankara aims to prevent PKK terrorists from infiltrating the country from Iraq and establishing a terror corridor.
Why the Turkish army is intervening against terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish soldiers conduct a counter terrorism operation at Gollerbasi Base Area on Mount Ikiyaka, altitude of three-thousand meters and the thickness of the snow reaches 7 meters in places in Yuksekova district of Hakkari, Turkey on May 23, 2020. / AA
July 21, 2020

Turkish government officials have published a series of videos clearly explaining why their armed forces have launched operations against terrorist groups in northern Iraq.

Since June, troops have been involved in two major operations, Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, against PKK terrorists who use the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq to sneak into Turkey and carry out terrorist attacks.

PKK terrorists often launch attacks before returning to northern Iraq - an area they are trying to turn into a safe haven.

During a more than three-decade long terror campaign, the PKK has killed some 40,000 Turkish citizens, including security forces, and civilians, women, children, and infants.

Turkey has carried out similar operations to ensure the safety of its citizens and foreign nationals in both Iraq and Syria.

Notable campaigns include Operation Olive Branch in 2018, which liberated Syria’s Afrin region from PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists and Operation Euphrates Shield in 2017, which was also in Syria and saw Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces take on terrorists from both Daesh and the YPG.

During Operation Peace Spring in 2019, Turkish forces created a safety corridor along Syria’s border with Turkey, so that refugees could return to their country safe from regime, Daesh, and YPG attacks.

The threat posed by the YPG terrorists has been demonstrated by attacks on Syrian civilians in the region, including one that killed 21 people in Azaz, and another terrorist outrage in the city of Afrin during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which killed more than 40 people.

In the Afrin attack, YPG terrorists used a loaded fuel truck to attack civilians. The death toll included 11 children.

Local awareness

Local authorities were informed of the Turkish cross-border activity in Iraq to neutralise the PKK terror threat, according to Turkish officials, who said both the Baghdad government and Kurdish regional authority were aware.

The Iraqi army, which has carried out large scale operations against Daesh, has not taken similar action to reduce the PKK terror group’s hold within some parts of northern Iraq.

Having been devastated by the Turkish armed forces, the PKK is resorting to extreme measures to keep itself functioning, such as the use of child soldiers and kidnapping locals and forcing them to serve in its terrorist organisations.

Turkey has made use of the latest technology to ensure civilians are out of harm’s way, such as highly accurate armed UAVs and surveillance drones.

In June, Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “We have dealt a heavy blow to the (PKK) terrorist organisation in northern Iraq.”

“I congratulate the armed forces personnel who successfully carried out the operation.”

Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us