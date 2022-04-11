Putin appoints 'Butcher of Syria' as new commander in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Gen Alexander Dvorknikov to lead his forces in Ukraine. The Kremlin credits Dvorknikov with rescuing Bashar al Assad’s regime during the war in Syria. Former US assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs and retired brigadier general Mark Kimmitt weighs in on this appointment. #Ukraineattack #AlexanderDvorknikov #Syria