Imran Khan’s Downfall
Imran Khan was once tipped to become the first Pakistani Prime Minister to serve a full five year term. But after 4 years his leadership came to an end, after losing a vote of no confidence. On Monday parliament elected PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to take over. So what led to Imran Khan’s downfall? Shaukat Tarin Former Finance Minister of Pakistan Faisal Subzwari Muttahida Qaumi Movement Senator Walid Iqbal Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Huma Baqai Pakistani Affairs Analyst
April 12, 2022
