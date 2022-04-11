Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as the new prime minister of Pakistan

In Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn-in as the new prime minister, a day after parliament ousted Imran Khan in a vote of no-confidence. Sharif was head of the opposition that toppled the former cricket star. His election follows a week of tense political drama in the capital. Khan had attempted to block an earlier vote of no-confidence in parliament. But the Supreme Court upheld the motion, allowing it to go ahead. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad.