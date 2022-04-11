April 11, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands take to the streets to protest poverty and corruption in Indonesia
Police in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, have used teargas and water cannon during a student demonstration. The protesters had marched to the parliamentary building after speculation President Joko Widodo intends to extend his term beyond 2024. Jokowi, as he's commonly known, appears to have backed away from the plans. Wilson Dizard reports.
Thousands take to the streets to protest poverty and corruption in Indonesia
Explore