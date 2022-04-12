April 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kiev warns that Russia is preparing to use chemical weapons
Kiev is warning that Russia could use chemical weapons, as it focuses its assault on eastern Ukraine. One member of parliament says chemical weapons have already been used in the port city of Mariupol. The UN has also raised concerns that rape and sexual violence are becoming a growing issue in the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine. Andy Roesgen reports. #ChemicalWeapons #Russia #WarCrimes
