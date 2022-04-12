Sri Lanka defaults on $51B foreign debt amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka has suspended all payments of foreign loans and is warning of an imminent default on international debt. The country's foreign currency reserves have plunged to less than $500M. That leaves the import-dependent economy gasping for food and fuel shipments. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, that's building pressure on the government, to step down. For more on the story, Chayu Damsinghe joined us from Colombo. He's an economist at Frontier Research. #SriLanka #SriLankaEconomy #SriLankaForeignReserves