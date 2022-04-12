April 12, 2022
Have chemical weapons been used in Ukraine?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Moscow could use chemical weapons as it steps up its offensive in the east. There are unconfirmed reports that Russian forces have already used them in the city of Mariupol. Both the US and the UK are investigating these claims. Philip Ingram, a former British intelligence officer, weighs in on the allegations. #chemical #weapons #Mariupol
