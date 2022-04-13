Real Life Drama Opens Istanbul Film Festival | New Show from Turkey | On Charlie Chaplin’s Politics

On this episode of Showcase, watch: International Istanbul Film Festival 00:02 Guest: Kerem Ayan, Istanbul Film Festival's director `The Andy Warhol Diaries’ 09:24 Taiwan’s NFT Puppets 11:34 The Real Charlie Chaplin 14.03 New TRT Medical Drama 17.06 Shortcuts 18:57 Exhibit: Jean-Michel Basquiat 21:11 The Olivier Awards 23:06