When Russian forces attacked Ukraine in February, some thought victory would be swift given Moscow's military might. But seven weeks later, thousands are dead, millions displaced, and the conflict rages on. It seems the Russian assault hasn't gone exactly to plan for the Kremlin, and now it appears to be changing course. Its troops are refocusing their efforts on eastern Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new top commander. But will it change the course of the conflict? Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN Affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute
April 13, 2022
