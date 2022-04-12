April 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Human Rights Watch says unaffordable US insulin endangers lives
Human Rights Watch has published a report accusing the US government of failing to provide equal and affordable access to people with diabetes. The group describes high insulin prices in the country as a violation of human rights. Matt McConnell from Human Rights Watch explains why fair healthcare is so crucial for diabetic patients. #diabetes #insulin #HRW
Human Rights Watch says unaffordable US insulin endangers lives
Explore