Last week, a group of US lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden, urging him to send more combat drones to Ukraine. On that list was Turkiye's Bayraktar TB2 drones, which have proven deadly effective against Russia on the battlefield. The letter, signed by 44-members of Congress said the TB2 and similar drones would allow Ukraine to disrupt and counter Russia, especially in the country's eastern Donbass region. Many analysts have credited Turkish UAVs for slowing Russia's advance in many parts of Ukraine. Guests: Merve Seren Associate Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University David Hambling Journalist and Author
April 12, 2022
