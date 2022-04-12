WORLD
UK PM Johnson and finance minister to be fined
In 2020 and 2021 the British Prime Minister imposed strict coronavirus lockdowns across England. Going to a nature reserve to walk a dog was illegal. Meeting someone from another household was illegal. Parties were illegal. Boris Johnson and his Finance Minister have now been fined by the police for breaking the government's own rules. In the past few hours he's apologised unreservedly, but there's outrage at the behaviour of the first sitting British Prime Minister to be found guilty of breaking the law. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon Mcgregor-Wood, reports from Downing Street.
April 12, 2022
