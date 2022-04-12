April 12, 2022
US orders non-emergency consulate workers to leave Shanghai
The United States has ordered non-emergency staff to leave its consulate in Shanghai because of danger from the coronavirus in China's biggest city. Local authorities were reportedly ready to release some people from a strict lockdown, but it's unclear if they've done so. Shanghai is battling China's worst outbreak since start of the pandemic. Liz Maddock reports.
