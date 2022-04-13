Company Uses High-Tech NFTs to Save Traditional Puppetry

Taiwan’s Pili company might produce one of the country’s most popular television shows, but the business is strapped for cash. So it’s taking the characters from ‘Pili Fantasy: War of Dragons’ and selling their NFT versions. It’s not only a way to keep the franchise well-funded, but it’s also a means to promote the country’s traditional use of glove puppets.