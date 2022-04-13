Legacy of Hugo Chavez still felt in crisis-hit Venezuela

20 years ago, the streets of Caracas descended into chaos as opposition politicians and dissident troops led an attempted coup against President Hugo Chavez. He'd risen to power by directly challenging the country's elites and Western powers. And while some of his policies aimed at helping the poor and working-class backfired, his impact continues to be felt across the country and Latin America. Colin Harding, director of Latinform, weighs in on Chavez’s legacy and Venezuela’s economic downturn. #Venezuela #HugoChavez #LatinAmerica