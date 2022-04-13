April 13, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden accuses Russia of genocide, calls Putin a dictator
US President Joe Biden has accused Moscow of committing genocide in Ukraine. Biden has been ramping up his condemnation against Russian President Vladimir Putin after evidence emerged of alleged mass civilian killings by Russian troops. William Lawrence from American University looks at what the White House hopes to achieve with this rhetoric. #Biden #Putin #Dictator
