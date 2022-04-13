Legacy of Hugo Chavez still evident in crisis-hit Venezuela

20 years ago, the streets of Caracas descended into chaos as opposition politicians and dissident troops led an attempted coup against President Hugo Chavez. He'd risen to power by directly challenging the country's elites and Western powers. And while some of his policies aimed at helping the poor and working class backfired, his legacy continues to be felt across the country and Latin America. Sena Saylan takes a look back. #HugoChavez #Venezuela