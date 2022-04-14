Russian media reports surrender of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol

Russian media says more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in Mariupol, while Kiev denies the port city has fallen. With intense fighting continuing, the Ukrainian military made no mention of the alleged surrenders in its daily update. Alexey Muraviev, from Curtin University, weighs in on the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict. #Mariupol #Russia #Ukraine