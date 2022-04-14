Nigeria marks eight years since kidnapping of Chibok schoolgirls

Eight years ago, 276 girls were abducted from their high school in northeast Nigeria and bundled into trucks in the middle of the night. The kidnapping of the Chibok girls by Boko Haram militants shocked the world. And while many were later released or escaped, more than 100 girls remain missing. Bukky Shonibare from Invictus Africa explains why schoolgirls have been targeted by militants. #Nigeria #ChibokGirls #BokoHaram