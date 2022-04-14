April 14, 2022
Are rich nations doing enough to help fight climate crisis?
Rich industrial countries are responsible for most of the world’s carbon emissions, but the world’s poorest countries are the most vulnerable. We speak to Robert Watson, co-chair of the UNEP report “Making Peace with Nature” on whether wealthy nations are paying poor countries enough to help fight the effects of climate change. #Climatechange #Durbanfloods #carbonemissions
