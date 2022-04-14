April 14, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK reaches deal to send migrants to Rwanda for asylum processing
Some asylum seekers who arrive in the UK after crossing the English Channel will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda. The two countries signed a $160M deal to outsource the UK's processing of asylum applications which mostly involve single men. Migration and asylum law professor Christopher Hein unpacks the legality of this move. #UK #Rwanda #Refugees
UK reaches deal to send migrants to Rwanda for asylum processing
Explore