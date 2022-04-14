UK reaches deal to send migrants to Rwanda for asylum processing

In mid 2021, UNHCR figures showed the United Kingdom hosting 136,000 refugees. In the past few hours, Rwanda's government says it is home to 130,000 refugees. This Thursday, the British government has confirmed it will send some people seeking asylum in the UK to the central African country. And it will be a one way ticket, with no right to live in the UK. London says the real aim is to stop people smuggling rings. Sarah Morice reports. #UK #Rwanda #RefugeeCrisis