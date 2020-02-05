TÜRKİYE
Turkey slams European Parliament over hosting event with PKK terrorists
FILE IMAGE: A European Union flag is displayed with European countries' flags at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. / AFP
February 5, 2020

Turkey condemned the European Parliament on Wednesday for holding an event attended by the ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.

Turkey strongly condemned the "unofficial event, which also ignores the principle of fighting terrorist organisations without discrimination," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Allowing the PKK terrorist organisation’s ringleaders, who are also on the European Union's list of terrorist organisations, to participate in an event in the European Parliament and spread terrorist propaganda at the event means openly supporting terrorism, the statement said.

SOURCE:AA
