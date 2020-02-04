WORLD
2 MIN READ
Latest figures: New strain of coronavirus has infected over 24,000 in China
Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places.
Latest figures: New strain of coronavirus has infected over 24,000 in China
Medical staffers transport a patient with a highly suspected case of the new coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong on Jan. 22. A spike in deaths in mainland China reported Jan. 25. / Reuters
February 4, 2020

The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of 2019 has killed at least 490 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures show there are over 24,000 people infected in China.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places. 

There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

The latest figures as of Tuesday, February 5, 2020:

  • China: Over 490 deaths and over 24,000 confirmed cases.

  • Hong Kong: 17 cases, including one death. 

  • Macau: 10 cases

  • Thailand: 25

  • Singapore: 24

  • Japan: 33. Includes at least on cruise ship.

  • South Korea: 16

  • Germany: 12

  • United States: 11

  • Taiwan: 11

  • Malaysia: 10

  • Vietnam: 10

  • Australia: 7

  • France: 6

  • United Arab Emirates: 5

  • Canada: 4

  • India: 3

  • Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

  • Russia: 2

  • Italy: 2

  • Britain: 2

  • Belgium: 1

  • Nepal: 1

  • Sri Lanka: 1

  • Sweden: 1

  • Spain: 1

  • Cambodia: 1

  • Finland: 1

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us