The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of 2019 has killed at least 490 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures show there are over 24,000 people infected in China.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places.

There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

The latest figures as of Tuesday, February 5, 2020: